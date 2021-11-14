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RFK, Jr. Interviews Vandana Shiva: The Gates Empire ‘Will Own Everything’
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106 views • November 14, 2021
In an interview with CHD Chairman RFK, Jr., Vandana Shiva warns listeners that if we don’t fight back against Gates and his empire, “They will own everything. You will own nothing ... no commons, no public good, no shared values.”
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Children's Health Defense Team
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-interviews-vandana-shiva-gates-empire/
By
Children's Health Defense Team
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-interviews-vandana-shiva-gates-empire/
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