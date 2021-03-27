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Rob Skiba | Flat Earth Conference (Canada) Day 1 Session 4 [4 of 4]
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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149 views • March 27, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Aug 20, 2018 with 2.9K views.
This is the fourth session (part 4) from Day 1 of the Flat Earth International Conference in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which was held August 9 & 10, 2018. It features Part 1 of Rob Skiba's presentation, "Taking a Trip Down the Rabbit Hole." with extras.
Flat Earth International Conference
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SQZ3h11dZaaEUFStA-mhA
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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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sciencebiblecosmologyscientismastronomyphysicsgeologynavigation
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