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The Real Virus Is Truth, It Spreads Worldwide & There Is No Cure (Share This Video)
Aimless News
Aimless News
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50 views • April 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Cockwomble - https://twitter.com/freedomlover712/status/1376908643032043523

Chris Sky - https://twitter.com/factrealist2/status/1371171632375603202

Must watch Chris Sky - https://rumble.com/vf6k13-3.29.21-scott-mckay-on-the-tipping-point-on-revolution-radio-interviewing-c.html - Starts at 14:00 minute mark

Follow Chris Sky:
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky/
https://www.facebook.com/chris.sky.5/
https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky2/

More Covid bullshit - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/30/covid-19-us-4th-surge-rising-case-count-coronavirus/7049877002/

CDC = feelings & emotions - https://www.independentsentinel.com/theres-something-wrong-with-our-cdc-director/

Open states did better - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fauci-wrong-free-states-fared-better-authoritarian-states-run-tyrannical-leftists/

Scott Morefield Twitter - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Newsweek going right - https://www.newsweek.com/texas-covid-cases-drop-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-1579484

Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1376277988581466118

Sweden - https://twitter.com/andrewbostom/status/1375266912536526852

Masks are poisonous - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-30-blue-masks-toxic-asbestos-destroys-lungs.html

Ted Cruz & feelings - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1374886626929827845

Need more masks next year - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists

Why are we vaccinating children - https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/

Joe Scarborough is an idiot - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and

Pushing for Globalism - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/24-world-leaders-call-more-globalism-wake-pandemic

Everyone is a Nahzee - https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/30/gina-carano-blasts-democrat-heidi-heitkamp-over-ignorant-nonsensical-mob-driven-claims-n352631

Free speech doesn't exist - https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/news/police-seize-glen-rock-high-school-senior-for-racial-gender-bias-on-instagram-zoom/805945/

More cancel culture - https://thepostmillennial.com/captain-underpants-book-pulled-over-allegations-of-passive-racism/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=db3b6a5be0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-db3b6a5be0-222254556

Potatohead biden massive tax hike - https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/biden-to-announce-up-to-4-trillion-infrastructure-plan-with-tax-hike/

Obama laughs at shovel ready jobs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFs3KnPljNU

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375644771968905218


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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