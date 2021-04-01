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The Real Virus Is Truth, It Spreads Worldwide & There Is No Cure (Share This Video)
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50 views • April 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Cockwomble - https://twitter.com/freedomlover712/status/1376908643032043523
Chris Sky - https://twitter.com/factrealist2/status/1371171632375603202
Must watch Chris Sky - https://rumble.com/vf6k13-3.29.21-scott-mckay-on-the-tipping-point-on-revolution-radio-interviewing-c.html - Starts at 14:00 minute mark
Follow Chris Sky:
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky/
https://www.facebook.com/chris.sky.5/
https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky2/
More Covid bullshit - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/30/covid-19-us-4th-surge-rising-case-count-coronavirus/7049877002/
CDC = feelings & emotions - https://www.independentsentinel.com/theres-something-wrong-with-our-cdc-director/
Open states did better - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fauci-wrong-free-states-fared-better-authoritarian-states-run-tyrannical-leftists/
Scott Morefield Twitter - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Newsweek going right - https://www.newsweek.com/texas-covid-cases-drop-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-1579484
Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1376277988581466118
Sweden - https://twitter.com/andrewbostom/status/1375266912536526852
Masks are poisonous - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-30-blue-masks-toxic-asbestos-destroys-lungs.html
Ted Cruz & feelings - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1374886626929827845
Need more masks next year - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists
Why are we vaccinating children - https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/
Joe Scarborough is an idiot - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
Pushing for Globalism - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/24-world-leaders-call-more-globalism-wake-pandemic
Everyone is a Nahzee - https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/30/gina-carano-blasts-democrat-heidi-heitkamp-over-ignorant-nonsensical-mob-driven-claims-n352631
Free speech doesn't exist - https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/news/police-seize-glen-rock-high-school-senior-for-racial-gender-bias-on-instagram-zoom/805945/
More cancel culture - https://thepostmillennial.com/captain-underpants-book-pulled-over-allegations-of-passive-racism/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=db3b6a5be0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-db3b6a5be0-222254556
Potatohead biden massive tax hike - https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/biden-to-announce-up-to-4-trillion-infrastructure-plan-with-tax-hike/
Obama laughs at shovel ready jobs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFs3KnPljNU
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375644771968905218
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Earn Bitcoin For Browsing The Internet - https://aimlessnews.com/CryptoTab
Is This The New Paypal? 10 Spots Left - https://initiativeq.com/invite/E2M75sGqsp
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
Cockwomble - https://twitter.com/freedomlover712/status/1376908643032043523
Chris Sky - https://twitter.com/factrealist2/status/1371171632375603202
Must watch Chris Sky - https://rumble.com/vf6k13-3.29.21-scott-mckay-on-the-tipping-point-on-revolution-radio-interviewing-c.html - Starts at 14:00 minute mark
Follow Chris Sky:
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky/
https://www.facebook.com/chris.sky.5/
https://twitter.com/chrissaccoccia1
https://www.instagram.com/realchrissky2/
More Covid bullshit - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2021/03/30/covid-19-us-4th-surge-rising-case-count-coronavirus/7049877002/
CDC = feelings & emotions - https://www.independentsentinel.com/theres-something-wrong-with-our-cdc-director/
Open states did better - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/fauci-wrong-free-states-fared-better-authoritarian-states-run-tyrannical-leftists/
Scott Morefield Twitter - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor
Newsweek going right - https://www.newsweek.com/texas-covid-cases-drop-record-low-nearly-three-weeks-after-mask-mandate-lifted-1579484
Czech Republic - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1376277988581466118
Sweden - https://twitter.com/andrewbostom/status/1375266912536526852
Masks are poisonous - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-30-blue-masks-toxic-asbestos-destroys-lungs.html
Ted Cruz & feelings - https://twitter.com/SKMorefield/status/1374886626929827845
Need more masks next year - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/30/new-covid-vaccines-needed-within-year-say-scientists
Why are we vaccinating children - https://www.aier.org/article/why-are-we-vaccinating-children-against-covid-19/
Joe Scarborough is an idiot - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
Pushing for Globalism - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/24-world-leaders-call-more-globalism-wake-pandemic
Everyone is a Nahzee - https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/03/30/gina-carano-blasts-democrat-heidi-heitkamp-over-ignorant-nonsensical-mob-driven-claims-n352631
Free speech doesn't exist - https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/northernhighlands/news/police-seize-glen-rock-high-school-senior-for-racial-gender-bias-on-instagram-zoom/805945/
More cancel culture - https://thepostmillennial.com/captain-underpants-book-pulled-over-allegations-of-passive-racism/?utm_source=TPM%20general&;utm_campaign=db3b6a5be0-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2021_03_25_05_21_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_cddc6102a6-db3b6a5be0-222254556
Potatohead biden massive tax hike - https://nypost.com/2021/03/30/biden-to-announce-up-to-4-trillion-infrastructure-plan-with-tax-hike/
Obama laughs at shovel ready jobs - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SFs3KnPljNU
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1375644771968905218
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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