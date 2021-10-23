© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Denominational Churches are a Prison the devil constructed just for you
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 23, 2021
In this video, we show you how the devil has tricked and fooled 95% of the people who go to church by getting them to follow anything BUT the Lord Jesus Christ, who expressly tells those who ask Him to be their Lord and Saviour to follow HIM. We expose the trick of the devil so if youare going to a denominational church, you can get right with Jesus TODAY.
for related topics and videos, go here:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-demons-and-prisons.html
for related topics and videos, go here:
https://getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-demons-and-prisons.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.