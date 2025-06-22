BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MOMENTS ON LIVE TV 📺 THAT SCIENTISTS CANNOT EXPLAIN❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
780 views • 16 hours ago

⁣In this video, we explore some of the most mind-boggling moments that occurred on live TV that scientists can’t explain. From strange occurrences to eerie glitches, these baffling events have left both experts and audiences questioning what truly happened. Tune in to discover the mysteries behind these unexplainable phenomena and the theories that attempt to make sense of them. Get ready for a thrilling ride through the unexplained!

Subscribe!: ‪@MostAmazingTop10‬

#livetv #unexplained #mysterious #caughtoncamera #scaryvideos

Hosted By:

James Naunton: / radikaljimmy

Edited By:

Dalia Y.

Channel Producer:

Landon Dowlatsingh- / landonproductions

Set Manager:

Chris Stiuso

Most Amazing Top 10 Instagram-

/ mostamazingofficial

Time Codes:

0:00- Intro

0:29- The Southern TV Broadcast Interruption

1:43- UFO on Oklahoma City News

2:54- The BBC Ghostwatch

4:29- Mysterious Orb Over New York City

5:12- The Naga Fireballs

6:18- Strange Lights

6:58- Haunted Doll

8:17- Pope Francis Vanishes

8:49- The Duppy

9:36- Ghost Captured During Soccer Game


Source: ⁣https://old.bitchute.com/video/Ld67T9zyMH29/

caught on cameraparanormal activitywhatwhatwhatstrange occurrencesglitches in the matrix
