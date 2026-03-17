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Pi, 88 & Another Nuke for Manhattan Dream 3-17-26@5:37 AM Shared 3-18-26
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ revealing the day called 88, but also Pi which an attack with a nuclear device is planned against New York's lower Manhattan by antichrist who is also identified as the number 88.

Daniel 2:22 He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him.

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