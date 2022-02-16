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Silent War Ep. 6166: Trucks o Terror, Pedophile Prince, Russia Deescalates, Trump: Kill The Traitors
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71 views • February 16, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
In a Stronger Period of Time in Our Country, This Crime Would Have Been Punishable by Death”- President Trump on the Now Proven Attempted Coup of His Administration.
Prince Andrew Settles Pedo Trial, Pays Accuser Undisclosed Sum.
Russian Troops Begin Withdrawal from Ukrainian Border.
Durham Grand Jury Interviewed 24 People So Far.
Capitol Police Release New Video of Officer Lila Morris Beating Already Unconscious Rosanne Boyland with Stick on Jan. 6.
204 Legislators Call For 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives.
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Grandfather Was a Nazi and She Admires George Soros.
US Poll Finds Large Majority of American Voters Support Freedom Convoy Protests by Canadian Truckers.
Freedom Convoy Organizers Say They Notified Police After Being Told "Nefarious Elements" Plan To Discredit Protest.
Justin Trudeau to Invoke Never-Before-Used Emergency Powers Act to Quash Freedom Convoy Protests — This Comes as Truckload of Guns is Stolen in Petersborough.
Levi’s President Publicly Quits Over Company’s Attempt to Silence Her Views on COVID Restrictions.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
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www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
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In a Stronger Period of Time in Our Country, This Crime Would Have Been Punishable by Death”- President Trump on the Now Proven Attempted Coup of His Administration.
Prince Andrew Settles Pedo Trial, Pays Accuser Undisclosed Sum.
Russian Troops Begin Withdrawal from Ukrainian Border.
Durham Grand Jury Interviewed 24 People So Far.
Capitol Police Release New Video of Officer Lila Morris Beating Already Unconscious Rosanne Boyland with Stick on Jan. 6.
204 Legislators Call For 50-State Audit, Decertification Where Appropriate, and Possible Convening of the US House of Representatives.
Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland’s Grandfather Was a Nazi and She Admires George Soros.
US Poll Finds Large Majority of American Voters Support Freedom Convoy Protests by Canadian Truckers.
Freedom Convoy Organizers Say They Notified Police After Being Told "Nefarious Elements" Plan To Discredit Protest.
Justin Trudeau to Invoke Never-Before-Used Emergency Powers Act to Quash Freedom Convoy Protests — This Comes as Truckload of Guns is Stolen in Petersborough.
Levi’s President Publicly Quits Over Company’s Attempt to Silence Her Views on COVID Restrictions.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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