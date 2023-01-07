Donald Trump - Stop Drug Cartels (spanish subtitles)

Former President Donald Trump outlined his plan Thursday to secure the U.S.-Mexico border if elected in 2024, pledging to “wage war” against the cartels responsible for the flood of drugs entering the country under the Biden administration.

Mr. Trump outlined his multi-part plan to dismantle cartel leadership and operations including “deploying all necessary military assets” including special forces and cyberwarfare capabilities and imposing a “full naval embargo on the cartels, to ensure they cannot use our region’s waters to traffic illicit drugs to the U.S.”

Español:

El ex presidente Donald Trump esbozó el jueves su plan para asegurar la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México si es elegido en 2024, prometiendo "librar una guerra" contra los cárteles responsables de la avalancha de drogas que entran en el país bajo la administración de Biden.

El Sr. Trump esbozó su plan de varias partes para desmantelar el liderazgo y las operaciones de los cárteles, incluyendo "el despliegue de todos los activos militares necesarios", incluidas las fuerzas especiales y las capacidades de guerra cibernética, y la imposición de un "embargo naval completo a los cárteles, para asegurar que no puedan utilizar las aguas de nuestra región para traficar drogas ilícitas a los EE.UU."

vari3dad3s:

