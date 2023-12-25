Be Sure Your Sin Will Find You Out... & It Just May Cost YOU & OTHERS

In this episode, we'll take a look at Achon and his betrayal of his people and his LORD. We'll see what it cost him and then we'll see how the prophet of God would confront a wicked king, but it was the people that allowed the king to remain wicked against them.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

