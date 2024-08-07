BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHRISTIANS ⛨ STOP TRYING TO MAKE THE GOSPEL INOFFENSIVE WHEN ITS SHARP IN ESSENCE IN ORDER TO PIERCE
86 views • 9 months ago

Millicent Sedra ‼️ CHRISTIANS: Stop trying to make the Gospel inoffensive, when it’s sharp in essence, in order to penetrate the human heart!


There is a false idea circulating Christians today that says “if we say something out of the Bible that’s offensive, people won’t want to come to God. How is anyone going to be joined to the Church if we keep challenging them!”


But in this pursuit of easing people into Christianity with soft, seeker-sensitive messages, we have forgotten that the goal of preaching isn’t to get people into CHURCH, but into HEAVEN ‼️ In order for people to repent and be truly saved, they must be cut to the hearts with the true, full Gospel 🙏🙌


“For the word of God is alive and active. Sharper than any double-edged sword, it penetrates even to divide soul and spirit, joints and marrow; it judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart. Nothing in all creation is hidden from God’s sight. Everything is uncovered and laid bare before the eyes of him to whom we must give account.” Hebrews 4:12-13


Do we need to preach the full Gospel or do we just share about the love of God and let God convict them and do the rest? Vote your thoughts 👇🤔


Source: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-E4E_fxZTI/


Special thanks to Coach Dave 😇🏈


Keywords
christianitythe word of godmulti pronged offensivemillicent sedrasharpness
