Corporate TAKEOVER Exposed: From Illegal Taxes to Church Fraud & Israeli Psyops

Kristy Allen exposes the corporate stranglehold over American sovereignty—from Trump's “right to repair” victory for farmers, to the bombshell evidence that the U.S. government has operated as a commercial entity registered under DUNS numbers.





She reveals how the 16th Amendment was never legally ratified, making over $330 trillion in income tax collections an illegal corporate scam. She also uncovers how churches—including the Mormon Church—function as corporations that divert tithes into hedge funds rather than helping the poor.

Further details Israel’s $3 million geofencing campaign targeting U.S. churches with propaganda, the training of pastors to promote Zionism, and the deep ties between Zionism, global corporations, and the erosion of constitutional rights. An urgent call to recognize the spiritual and political war being waged—and to choose liberty over captivity.

