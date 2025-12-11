BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Corporate TAKEOVER Exposed: From Illegal Taxes to Church Fraud & Israeli Psyops
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
104 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 21 hours ago

Kristy Allen exposes the corporate stranglehold over American sovereignty—from Trump's “right to repair” victory for farmers, to the bombshell evidence that the U.S. government has operated as a commercial entity registered under DUNS numbers.


She reveals how the 16th Amendment was never legally ratified, making over $330 trillion in income tax collections an illegal corporate scam. She also uncovers how churches—including the Mormon Church—function as corporations that divert tithes into hedge funds rather than helping the poor.

Further details Israel’s $3 million geofencing campaign targeting U.S. churches with propaganda, the training of pastors to promote Zionism, and the deep ties between Zionism, global corporations, and the erosion of constitutional rights. An urgent call to recognize the spiritual and political war being waged—and to choose liberty over captivity.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

Keywords
16th amendmentkristy allenzionist propagandagenesis metalsjmc fraud alertcorporate sovereigntyright to repairduns numberincome tax fraudchurch corporationsmormon hedge fundsisrael geofencingglobal financial rese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy