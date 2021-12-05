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Pure Evil | No Jab No Job | Religious Rights Forsaken
Weaponized News
Weaponized News
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50 views • December 05, 2021
Sam and Dawn discuss her social work in California and why the Central Valley Regional Center is firing her and others for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine and being denied her Constitutional Right to a religious exemption and much more…
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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