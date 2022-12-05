Create New Account
Dr. Jane Ruby: PROOF Child Trafficking Part of Mass Genocide
On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr Jane welcomes America’s Future Exec Director, Mary Flynn O’Neill and renowned Journalist Liz Crokin to discuss how child sex trafficking and the flooding of fentanyl into the U.S. is actually part of the mass genocide operation to depopulate by any means possible. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.

