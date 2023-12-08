Buy, Sell, Give, and Receive Outside the Beast System

Goldbacks are a beautiful solution to financial tyranny. When you use them, your transactions are not only private but are trading in real value, as opposed to paper dollars which are ultimately worthless.
Furthermore, you're not limited to face-to-face transactions. If you join a private members association, you can give and receive goldbacks with other members and buy from merchants who are also in the association.
Join the United Precious Metals Association via my referral link at Linktr.ee/PoetProphetic.
Abdiel LeRoy
