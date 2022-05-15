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Donbass. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow The film ‘Donbass. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ recalls the events before 2014.
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10 views • May 15, 2022
Donbass. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
The film ‘Donbass. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ recalls the events before 2014. Historians and journalists share their views on the conflict and discuss the participants and their motives. In addition, ordinary residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions describe the horrors of war.
Mass graves are scattered across the Donbass. The UN estimates more than 13,000 people died during the conflict. However, while the shelling and killing continued, the Western media remained silent.
The film ‘Donbass. Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ recalls the events before 2014. Historians and journalists share their views on the conflict and discuss the participants and their motives. In addition, ordinary residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions describe the horrors of war.
Mass graves are scattered across the Donbass. The UN estimates more than 13,000 people died during the conflict. However, while the shelling and killing continued, the Western media remained silent.
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