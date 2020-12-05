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Perfection is Enemy of Progress - Take Action rather than be Perfect
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8 views • December 05, 2020
Perfection is the enemy of progress. Perfection is the enemy of good. Rather than meticulously planned something out, far better to draw up a general plan, and then begin to take action. Too many people never get out of the gate, never take that first step towards achieving a goal. The time to take action is now.
Never leave the site of a goal, without taking the first step towards its achievement.
#action #perfection #TakeAction
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Never leave the site of a goal, without taking the first step towards its achievement.
#action #perfection #TakeAction
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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