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Chile Farming - America's Heartland
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28 views • November 14, 2019
Mild, medium, and hot are three words describing the farming focus for Arizona grower Ed Curry. That's because Ed has extensive acreage devoted entirely to chile peppers. Visit Curry Farms in Pearce, Arizona, and you'll see how Ed has been developing and growing chile varieties for more than thirty years.
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