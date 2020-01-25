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Coronavirus CDC Patent, Oct, 2019 Preparedness Exercise, FEMA Prepares, Bioweapon - SARS, MERS (MIRRORED)
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288 views • January 25, 2020
Coronavirus CDC Patent, Oct, 2019 Preparedness Exercise, FEMA Prepares, Bioweapon - SARS, MERS (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/hCFQ0XmlpXE
Complete links are on the YouTube page:-
Keep your immune system strong, and think about what you will do should a pandemic be declared, and Trump's exercises powers via emergency executive orders - mandating vaccines?
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-chinese-lock-down-cities-wuhan-bid-to-contain-virus-today-2020-01-24/
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7220852B1/en
WOW! US Gov Contract DOUBLED for Presidential Emergency Declaration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81JTh7WK-K4
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/19/health/lethal-viruses-nih.html
Category
Education
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from YouTube channel neverlosetruth2 Kafka at:-
https://youtu.be/hCFQ0XmlpXE
Complete links are on the YouTube page:-
Keep your immune system strong, and think about what you will do should a pandemic be declared, and Trump's exercises powers via emergency executive orders - mandating vaccines?
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
And please subscribe to my primary YouTube channel as well - https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://www.cbsnews.com/live-updates/china-coronavirus-outbreak-chinese-lock-down-cities-wuhan-bid-to-contain-virus-today-2020-01-24/
Event 201 Pandemic Exercise: Highlights Reel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoLw-Q8X174
https://patents.google.com/patent/US7220852B1/en
WOW! US Gov Contract DOUBLED for Presidential Emergency Declaration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81JTh7WK-K4
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/summary.html
http://dilyana.bg/the-pentagon-bio-weapons/
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/19/health/lethal-viruses-nih.html
Category
Education
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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