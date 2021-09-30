Chinese Real Estate Market in Serious Crisis, Sunac Denies Its Business Operation in Difficulties

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9/27/2021 Sunac Group officially denies its Shaoxing Branch is in an operational crisis with sales of Huangjiu Village project stagnating, unable to retrieve 11.7 billion deposited investment despite of its leaked help letter that was sent to the local government.