10/24/22 Engineered Racism Antiwhiteism

The Engineering of racism .... Antiwhiteism .. Here's a video w/ black people were ask what are white people good at, if this was in reversed with white people saying the things these blacks said about white people ( all projection and false statements) it would be called racist... Why is this not racist, who is behind ENGINEERING THIS WHITE HATE?.... we all know who it is.









Going into midterms, Hussein is letting everyone know that he's concerned about the local races.

He says the current Supreme Court won't control or stop those who are taking back their country on a local level, so he is nervous about this.

This is exactly what worries the swamp.

Power back to the people.

It's being decentralized as normal every day people wake up and fight back.

This has always been a major part of the plan and it is happening.









New York City crime is outrageous, lately they have had 9 Homicides this year on the Subway, Mayor Watermelon Seeds Adams claims the crime is just a perception... Democrats light on crime policies, no cash bail, & Defund the Police for which NYC have a police shortage due to many have retired or lost their jobs bc of the vaccine mandates. The crime in NYC will only get worse before it get better.





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