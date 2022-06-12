Major Institutions Downgrade Its China Growth Forecast As China’s Economy Slumps and Unemployment Soars

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https://gnews.org/post/p20x3a9c
06/11/2022 Spotlight on China: China’s official data shows an economy on a sharp decline and the unemployment is off the roof at almost 20%. In such a scenario, Chinese officials are telling graduates to start their careers in urban and rural communities alike.