CDC and the White House Have Their Fingerprints on Suppressing Freedom of Speech and Hurting American People

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1jbjd302
09/08/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: the CDC had coordinated with Twitter specifically to target a tweet of mine that was not only accurate but prescient and responsible. And the White House also has its fingerprints on hurting the women of America by censoring and suppressing communications