CDC and the White House Have Their Fingerprints on Suppressing Freedom of Speech and Hurting American People

https://gnews.org/post/p1jbjd302
09/08/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: the CDC had coordinated with Twitter specifically to target a tweet of mine that was not only accurate but prescient and responsible. And the White House also has its fingerprints on hurting the women of America by censoring and suppressing communications
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.