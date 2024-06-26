India: Died Suddenly At Work - 38 Years Old 💉(June 2024)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“A 38-year-old manager at HDFC Bank in Mahoba district died while working on his laptop. His colleagues gave him CPR, but nothing happened.”
Remember when most employers forced their workers to get the experimental shots? I sure do.
