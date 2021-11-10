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Advanced Browser Security with Firejail - A Hands On Guide
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961 views • November 10, 2021
Many people believe that browser security is difficult. I created this guide as an overview of Firejail sandboxing technology. The goal is to show you that security can be simple and fun.
The guide is structured as a hacking session. The victim is running a sandboxed browser. An imaginary zero-day exploit gives the attacker control of the sandbox in the form of a remote shell. Let's see what damage we can do. And maybe, reconfigure the sandbox so the victim can survive the aftermath of such an attack.
Link to exploit from the video: https://www.trustnodes.com/2019/08/09/coinbase-foils-hack-with-firefox-0-day
Sandbox command: firejail --name=browser --dns=9.9.9.9 --net=enp3s0 --netfilter=/etc/firejail/nolocal.net firefox
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Article: https://firejail.wordpress.com/2021/11/11/advanced-browser-security-with-firejail-a-hands-on-guide/
The guide is structured as a hacking session. The victim is running a sandboxed browser. An imaginary zero-day exploit gives the attacker control of the sandbox in the form of a remote shell. Let's see what damage we can do. And maybe, reconfigure the sandbox so the victim can survive the aftermath of such an attack.
Link to exploit from the video: https://www.trustnodes.com/2019/08/09/coinbase-foils-hack-with-firefox-0-day
Sandbox command: firejail --name=browser --dns=9.9.9.9 --net=enp3s0 --netfilter=/etc/firejail/nolocal.net firefox
Firejail website: https://firejail.wordpress.com
Article: https://firejail.wordpress.com/2021/11/11/advanced-browser-security-with-firejail-a-hands-on-guide/
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