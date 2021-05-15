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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-15-2021
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60 views • May 15, 2021
Indoctrinated against the indoctrinated? More proof the injection is not helping anyone from any "virus". What happens if the trucks stop rolling? Be prepared for yourselves and your families! It's at least a good insurance if things don't get bad.
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Article Links:
https://mobile.twitter.com/simonelhanna/status/1393273814847565827?s=21
https://news.yahoo.com/mcdonald-introduces-redesigned-coffee-cups-165300266.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/13/seychelles-worlds-most-vaccinated-country-see-surges-in-covid-19-cases-as-usa-changes-rules-for-testing-vaccinated-people/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=4ce82b940d722c0fdf81abb2af9db01d016d8c64-1621073497-0-Aclh_WZPdMpK3sq0tfzbhejJ5-ffP4G0-u1vSPvETU8an35_nuMUleDsIUONpSwnTOQOXaKz_GBTVr-zIKWYbTPajihsmzHPQKNvtOJKwZ3dJVpRLshVUR7bnarVJCavNYPp5zmXOa-iNTmgd_mkuELDiqi4sJhywRIQBNMSS4dTVKImZW5rSi-qLxFTchFV9I5CkMDDEq9hmsVfFT_cLs2wmYgAzGDUFBMYgODSzXXMCPflJgjn4V8rpdyvF1b_X5zniHe3Del1dNKBINAaj1tV0biEbNZlfkX-X1Ycw17bzY-JUSf2uNVUP7UEUlVqMor9Qa55Sp06qPrmxQOOt0JlKBOD9JXc6dYch3FEQbYdVvDHizvQWjjq_7jZjKznHC3D0AxuDnYErme6pHhp8lqxIMaz8g62HqYPsmRSRPr_dq6NlgtI8GwA55cIuF5T_N10zv6727kabRwSQug0GSpK1QUVIa8w37VPY0fpC3CES6eKq9yiIDJO4oWZWEHkh7OW9jTMUAgSsywrTDwBk0BZVVNK7_6mN8RygBZ7LA9Ag9OGTx-JQXCXlsfTfvsBVw
https://nypost.com/2021/05/12/maryland-billboard-calling-biden-harris-s-theads-raises-stink/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/if-the-trucks-stop-running-it-wont-just-be-a-gasoline-shortage-that-we-are-facing/
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Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://mobile.twitter.com/simonelhanna/status/1393273814847565827?s=21
https://news.yahoo.com/mcdonald-introduces-redesigned-coffee-cups-165300266.html
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/13/seychelles-worlds-most-vaccinated-country-see-surges-in-covid-19-cases-as-usa-changes-rules-for-testing-vaccinated-people/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=4ce82b940d722c0fdf81abb2af9db01d016d8c64-1621073497-0-Aclh_WZPdMpK3sq0tfzbhejJ5-ffP4G0-u1vSPvETU8an35_nuMUleDsIUONpSwnTOQOXaKz_GBTVr-zIKWYbTPajihsmzHPQKNvtOJKwZ3dJVpRLshVUR7bnarVJCavNYPp5zmXOa-iNTmgd_mkuELDiqi4sJhywRIQBNMSS4dTVKImZW5rSi-qLxFTchFV9I5CkMDDEq9hmsVfFT_cLs2wmYgAzGDUFBMYgODSzXXMCPflJgjn4V8rpdyvF1b_X5zniHe3Del1dNKBINAaj1tV0biEbNZlfkX-X1Ycw17bzY-JUSf2uNVUP7UEUlVqMor9Qa55Sp06qPrmxQOOt0JlKBOD9JXc6dYch3FEQbYdVvDHizvQWjjq_7jZjKznHC3D0AxuDnYErme6pHhp8lqxIMaz8g62HqYPsmRSRPr_dq6NlgtI8GwA55cIuF5T_N10zv6727kabRwSQug0GSpK1QUVIa8w37VPY0fpC3CES6eKq9yiIDJO4oWZWEHkh7OW9jTMUAgSsywrTDwBk0BZVVNK7_6mN8RygBZ7LA9Ag9OGTx-JQXCXlsfTfvsBVw
https://nypost.com/2021/05/12/maryland-billboard-calling-biden-harris-s-theads-raises-stink/
http://endoftheamericandream.com/if-the-trucks-stop-running-it-wont-just-be-a-gasoline-shortage-that-we-are-facing/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.newstreaming.com/hubfs/Blog/NSE-Blog-Image-Just-in-Time-Delivery.jpg#keepProtocol
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