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ALERT! JAPAN HALTS ALL MODERNA SHOTS AFTER DISCOVERING METAL ‘FOREIGN SUBSTANCES’ FULL SHOW 8/31/21
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121 views • September 02, 2021
The Japanese government has now joined tens of thousands of doctors and scientists warning that the global Covid-19 vaccine program is really a deadly bioweapon in disguise! Also, Dr. Judy Mikovits will join the broadcast live-on-air to lay out Big Pharma’s real agenda and how to stop them.
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