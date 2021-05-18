© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-18-2021 CDC Scrubbing VAERS Numbers?
Follow
1
Share
Report
60 views • May 19, 2021
OSHA is saying liability may lie on the employers for "adverse reactions" if they mandate the injections. Uniformed soldiers going into businesses in Dallas to administer injections and the CDC seems to be scrubbing numbers from the already very underreported VAERS system!
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/Jen70717630/status/1394582841825144832?s=09
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/employers-may-be-liable-for-any-adverse-reaction-from-mandated-coronavirus-shots-osha
https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/faqs
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-uniformed-troops-enter-bars-7-eleven-dallas-randomly-vaccinate-younger-crowd
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=20
Welcometheeagle88 Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/77jkCBXwExB6/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/711jab.png?itok=2iaTdfql
Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/Jen70717630/status/1394582841825144832?s=09
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/employers-may-be-liable-for-any-adverse-reaction-from-mandated-coronavirus-shots-osha
https://www.osha.gov/coronavirus/faqs
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/watch-uniformed-troops-enter-bars-7-eleven-dallas-randomly-vaccinate-younger-crowd
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?start=20
Welcometheeagle88 Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/77jkCBXwExB6/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.zerohedge.com/s3/files/inline-images/711jab.png?itok=2iaTdfql
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.