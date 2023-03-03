READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 114

1 When Israel went out of Egypt, The house of Jacob from a people of strange language,

2 Judah became His sanctuary, And Israel His dominion.

3 The sea saw it and fled; Jordan turned back.

4 The mountains skipped like rams, The little hills like lambs.

5 What ails you, O sea, that you fled? O Jordan, that you turned back?

6 O mountains, that you skipped like rams? O little hills, like lambs?

7 Tremble, O earth, at the presence of the Lord, At the presence of the God of Jacob,

8 Who turned the rock into a pool of water, The flint into a fountain of waters.

(Ps. 114:1-8 NKJ)