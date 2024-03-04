Create New Account
Supreme Court OVERTURNS Trump Colorado Ballot Ban in Unanimous Ruling 9-0
Published 21 hours ago

Shannon Bream breaks down the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of former President Trump. Fox News contributors Andy McCarthy and Jonathan Turley react. 

scotuselection interferencepresident donald j trumpcolorado ruling overturned

