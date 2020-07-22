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We Are Victims of the Greatest Hoax in History
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77 views • July 22, 2020
Vernon Coleman walks us through the timeline of this outrageous plan-demic, and explains how the top-down directives are designed to ruin the worlds' economies. It's similar to JP Morgan causing a run on the banks and the Great Depression. Then the rich buy up assets for pennies on the dollar. But they want the world this time, and your life.
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