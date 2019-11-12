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Vinpocetine as a Nootropic: Benefits, Sources, Dosage, Side effects and Supplement Info
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19 views • November 12, 2019
This herbal alkaloid is a powerful natural nootropic that boosts cerebral blood flow to the brain, has antioxidant properties, is a neuroprotective agent and also helps with cerebral metabolism. These have the effects of improving concentration abilities, symptoms of menopause, chronic fatigue, and age-related memory impairment. It can pass the blood-brain barrier. The enhancement of auditory and visual perception is also reported.
All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/321-vinpocetine
Order
Vinpocetine Powder http://shrsl.com/vgbi (Bulk Supplements)
Capsuled Vinpocetine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sulbutiamine-Peak (Peak Nootropics)
Piracetam+Vinpocetine Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/VINPOTROPILE (RUPharma)
CONFUSED? Get a Biohacking Consultation
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via these credible vendors...
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
...I will include a 25 minute free consulting call with you, we can discuss:
Nootropic stacks
How to set up your own Biohacking experiments
Lifehacking yourself for productivity
Lifehacking self control
Entrepreneurship and technology
We can talk about whatever you want!
I wish I could do more than 25 minutes but I'm really busy running my own businesses and the free consulting calls are really just something I do to meet interesting new people (like you!). I can't guarantee I'll be able to do these free consultations forever, so I hope you'll take advantage of this offer now.
Forward a receipt of your purchase of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan
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All Science References & Sources
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/321-vinpocetine
Order
Vinpocetine Powder http://shrsl.com/vgbi (Bulk Supplements)
Capsuled Vinpocetine https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Sulbutiamine-Peak (Peak Nootropics)
Piracetam+Vinpocetine Stack https://www.limitlessmindset.com/VINPOTROPILE (RUPharma)
CONFUSED? Get a Biohacking Consultation
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via these credible vendors...
http://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
...I will include a 25 minute free consulting call with you, we can discuss:
Nootropic stacks
How to set up your own Biohacking experiments
Lifehacking yourself for productivity
Lifehacking self control
Entrepreneurship and technology
We can talk about whatever you want!
I wish I could do more than 25 minutes but I'm really busy running my own businesses and the free consulting calls are really just something I do to meet interesting new people (like you!). I can't guarantee I'll be able to do these free consultations forever, so I hope you'll take advantage of this offer now.
Forward a receipt of your purchase of at least $100 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/#!/jroseland
on Google+
https://plus.google.com/+JonathanRoseland
on Gab.AI
https://gab.ai/jroseland
on Steemit
https://steemit.com/@jroseland
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