RichardGage911 Delivers WTC Explosive Evidence in Acapulco to Anarchist Group

This year’s Anarchapulco international event had Richard Gage, AIA, Architect speaking right in the middle of a tropical paradise – Jardin Secreto (Secret Garden) the perfect get-away environment for this freedom-loving crowd.

Richard opened his talk with a very personal story of his own awakening to the truth about 9/11 in 2006 with the early reaction of his shock, then deep pain, and then visceral anger upon the realization of the immensity of the scam, and crime of the century.

He told this gentle crowd how he couldn’t believe that he was the only architect willing to speak out regularly and grow an organization to take on this global scam. And grow it he did.

He was asked by MC Earnest Hancock to share what happened at AE911Truth in September, so he opened up about the difficult separation from AE911Truth that began with his candid comments about the Covid and vaccine manipulations, about Spike Lee pulling his 9/11 Truth segment from HBO, and about the AE board’s over-reaction to their PR consultant’s panic attack regarding the Slate magazine article. It’s a lot to pack in, and he did. It changed our lives quite significantly and Richard has shined threw it all, maintaining the high road, exonerating his former fellow board members, and taking the blame for speaking off-topic.

The attendees seemed appreciative of his persistence over 15 years at AE911Truth, with 600 hundred presentations and an equal number of TV & radio interviews over the years. They were also supportive of our ongoing leadership in the 9/11 Truth Movement at RichardGage911.org, independent of AE911Truth and expanding our message.

Richard introduced me on stage for the first time ever and shared with the crowd how hard we work together side by side in order to get the truth further out there on social media with our new video podcast RichardGage911:UNLEASED! which we produce together at least every week. I was so proud to be by his side up there, having admired his work for the last 6 years since we first met in Sandpoint, ID, and married almost 3 years ago.

He then started in with the evidence for the Third Tower to collapse, WTC Building 7, which most people know nothing about. It was the 47 story high-rise that, after witnesses hear explosions, collapses suddenly, smoothly, symmetrically into its own footprint in less than 7 seconds – and in the exact manner of a classic controlled demolition. Here is a very short clip that I snuck while taking pics during the presentation:

He told the audience that he starts with this building for 3 reasons, 1) because people are unfamiliar with it so they are more intrigued as well as openminded, 2) nobody died in that building according to the official narrative, so people don’t have a trauma induced fear-based experience associated with it like so many do with the Twin Towers, and 3) the evidence of controlled demolition is crystal clear, so the audience is then more open-minded about our bigger

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