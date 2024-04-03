Create New Account
Decentralize TV – April 3, 2024 – Dr. Shiva reveals his plan for America, stripping power from centralized control and restoring it to We the People
Health Ranger Report
44125 Subscribers
1217 views
Published 14 hours ago

US presidential candidate Dr. Shiva joins Decentralize TV to discuss his vision for how to solve America’s core problems. Naturally, the solutions involve decentralizing control from Washington D.C. and restoring it to the states, local communities and We the People. Learn more at Shiva4president.com

