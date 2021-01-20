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It was never China or Iran or Russia interfered in our elections it was ISRAEL!
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1116 views • January 20, 2021
Yes all jews placed in the highest positions of power. Here a jew there a jew everywhere a jew jew. They run the Supreme court, the Justice dept. the Federal reserve, the Pentagon. Dominate at all levels the most influential places in States and Federal government. Jews created communist Russia and communist China. And now with typical jewish deception and trickery created the communist United States of former free America.
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