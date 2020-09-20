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The Coming Twindemic Is Their Perfect Storm!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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114 views • September 20, 2020
*** Lots more hard hitting truth content in the Truth Vault on my website: https://shakingmyheadproductions.com

QR Codes - Quantum Dots - RFID Tattoos & The Coming Mark - https://youtu.be/cayXwUICyqE

Colony - NWO Programming For EMP's, Fake Alien Invasion, Martial Law & One World Religion Coming Soon! https://youtu.be/JYDC47BFNr8

We've All Been Hoodwinked & Bamboozled! - https://youtu.be/ONe1LyesrHI

5G & Nanodust = Mass Control of Humanity - https://youtu.be/WWZuVfvqF0c

Video Resources:
* SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers we share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.........................
Red Dragon British Royal Monarchy Examined - https://youtu.be/X23JML1jcts

Jared Kushner - Who Is The Man Advising The President? - https://youtu.be/cjRcix5Iuus

Is Barak Obama The Antichrist? A Must Watch Compilation Of Investigation! - https://youtu.be/FXbIlt7fa1w

Who Is Donald J. Trump? The Truth May Shock You! - https://youtu.be/LzNCZPzb8MI

Is Vladimir Putin Part Of The One World Government? - https://youtu.be/FEmQ1o_62eQ

Jared Kushner Peace Deal Maker In Chief - Who Is Kushner? - https://youtu.be/UnCIut5uVSs

Erdogan & The Return Of The Ottoman Empire - https://youtu.be/7-qp2bbG-5Y

Neom Saudi Arabia - NWO Mega City Babylon Rising - https://youtu.be/7tWJRQPgG7U

Emmanuel Macron Thinks He's Jupiter! - https://youtu.be/bOUFcovwKu0

Oprah Winfrey Mocks God - Scoffers and Mockers In The Last Days! - https://youtu.be/FnOJNX0Jizs

Astana Kazakhstan - The New World Order Secret City - https://youtu.be/0Jr9JZsFcW8

Could China Be The New Super Power Of The NWO? - https://youtu.be/aUlcToUmIPE

Worship Of A.I. In The Holy Place Exposed! - https://youtu.be/_VhVLr2Dz9c

The A.I. Takeover Is Here! Should We Fear Artificial Intelligence? - https://youtu.be/X8ovlix5fNI

Open AI & The Blockchain Singularity - There's A Digital Storm Coming! - https://youtu.be/HIQq7jD6DGk

Tracking You Through RFID, Biometrics, & Blockchain Technology - https://youtu.be/Tx8DXBBaWSA

Please do you own research on the content in the video. We are just sharing what we see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we help each other put the pieces together. Comments reviewed typically within 12 hours. God is in control and he honors every promise made to man.

Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6 “In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;” Ephesians 1:7 God bless you and your families. Know Jesus! Repent of your sins. Let the Potter mold his clay into something wonderful.

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Music in this video: Learn more
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Song: Wake Me Up When September Ends
Artist: Green Day
Album: Wake Me Up When September Ends
Writers: Mike Dirnt, Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong
Licensed to YouTube by: WMG (on behalf of Reprise);
LatinAutor - Warner Chappell, Warner Chappell, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, PEDL, CMRRA, and 14 Music Rights Societies

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Keywords
censorshiphoaxdeceptionliesmind controlcommunismpropagandaunainwo1984manipulationagenda 21smart citiestranshumanismcoronamsm liessustainabilitycovidplandemicscamdemicblue helmetstv is a weaponstack and pack
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy