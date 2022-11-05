Is the Septuagint False ? What about the Dead Sea Scrolls? Join Jessica Knock, Dr S. Pidgeon & Malcome David. Part 2

On “Answers for our Time”
Jessica Knock kicks off the program from 2 Esdras 7:9-16. Whilst this book is not include in the bible, just look how this scripture speaks about the "New Jerusalem" toils of this life, the narrow and broad path. This is why we suffer: Elohim has made this path narrow and very painful.
The DSS are the ancient source of the Hidden 70
These ARE the words that Daniel was asked to shut up until the end
Famous quotes: Prof Eisenman “DSS were a time capsule out of the primordial past, resurfaced to horrify modern day theologians”
Dr Tabor “Good history should not be the enemy of a devoted faith”
eg – Clementine Homilies or Recognitions tells a very different story of pre Christian history
