© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frank Stadermann interviews brave Portuguese judge Rui Pedro Castro
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • October 13, 2021
OPN, October 6, 2021
It started with a YouTube video in which a Portuguese judge urged police officers to take their own responsibility and criminality in enforcing the mask obligation through the use of force. Because of his steadfastness and sense of justice, he felt he had to act to protect civilians. This resulted in his resignation as judge on October 8. Frank Stadermann spoke to the courageous judge on 6 October via a zoom connection and compares the legal differences between the Netherlands and Portugal regarding the covid-19 measures and the outcome of several lawsuits.
----------
The Independent Press Netherlands is an organization of 30 volunteers. As a news agency, our goal is to conduct honest journalism by showing both sides of the news. We do this by making the OPN Journaal, OPNheid van Zaken, OPiNie videos, various interviews and our newspaper the OPN Nieuws which is distributed throughout the Netherlands.
Our goal is to bring honest, open and conscious news so that people can determine for themselves what their truth is by asking critical questions. OPN is neutral and safeguards its independence by not working with advertisers or investors. As a result, we can only receive donations or gifts and we sell a subscription to our newspaper. So we can really use your support! Check out our website for more information: www.independentpersnederland.nl
Support and donations: www.onafhankelijkepersnederland.nl/donaties
Subscribe to our paper: www.onafhankelijkepersnederland.nl/abonneren
Our videos are also available on BitChute: www.bitchute.com/channel/3BNc3wYYDGHP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/onafhankelijkepersnederland
Instagram: www.instagram.com/onafhankelijkepersnederland
Twitter: www.twitter.com/OPN_nl
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/54115838
It started with a YouTube video in which a Portuguese judge urged police officers to take their own responsibility and criminality in enforcing the mask obligation through the use of force. Because of his steadfastness and sense of justice, he felt he had to act to protect civilians. This resulted in his resignation as judge on October 8. Frank Stadermann spoke to the courageous judge on 6 October via a zoom connection and compares the legal differences between the Netherlands and Portugal regarding the covid-19 measures and the outcome of several lawsuits.
----------
The Independent Press Netherlands is an organization of 30 volunteers. As a news agency, our goal is to conduct honest journalism by showing both sides of the news. We do this by making the OPN Journaal, OPNheid van Zaken, OPiNie videos, various interviews and our newspaper the OPN Nieuws which is distributed throughout the Netherlands.
Our goal is to bring honest, open and conscious news so that people can determine for themselves what their truth is by asking critical questions. OPN is neutral and safeguards its independence by not working with advertisers or investors. As a result, we can only receive donations or gifts and we sell a subscription to our newspaper. So we can really use your support! Check out our website for more information: www.independentpersnederland.nl
Support and donations: www.onafhankelijkepersnederland.nl/donaties
Subscribe to our paper: www.onafhankelijkepersnederland.nl/abonneren
Our videos are also available on BitChute: www.bitchute.com/channel/3BNc3wYYDGHP
Facebook: www.facebook.com/onafhankelijkepersnederland
Instagram: www.instagram.com/onafhankelijkepersnederland
Twitter: www.twitter.com/OPN_nl
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/54115838
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.