Frank Stadermann interviews brave Portuguese judge Rui Pedro Castro

OPN, October 6, 2021



It started with a YouTube video in which a Portuguese judge urged police officers to take their own responsibility and criminality in enforcing the mask obligation through the use of force. Because of his steadfastness and sense of justice, he felt he had to act to protect civilians. This resulted in his resignation as judge on October 8. Frank Stadermann spoke to the courageous judge on 6 October via a zoom connection and compares the legal differences between the Netherlands and Portugal regarding the covid-19 measures and the outcome of several lawsuits.



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