© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2,000-Year-Old Mummy with the Golden Tongue near the 'Tomb of Osiris' [16.08.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
998 views • August 18, 2021
Osiris, Seth, Horus, and the Divine Origins of Egyptian Kingship
The ancient Egyptian pharaohs’ divine model for ruling their kingdom came from the myth of the death of Osiris at the hands of his brother, Seth. The subsequent contest between Osiris’s son Horus and Seth is a battle for kingship over the earth.
https://www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com/osiris-seth-horus-and-the-divine-origins-of-kingship/
It was recently revealed in the media that archaeologists had found a 2,000-year-old mummy with a gold tongue at an ancient Egyptian site in Alexandria. The discovery was made in one of 16 newly found burial shafts at Taposiris Magna, which means "tomb of Osiris". Intriguingly the excavation site where the mummy was found is also believed to be a potential site of Cleopatra's tomb. Archaeologists and explorers have been searching for the tomb of Cleopatra for hundreds of years without success, but could the tomb of the fabled queen of Egypt also be awaiting discovery at this site?
8,882 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-zq8iWut-Tw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
The ancient Egyptian pharaohs’ divine model for ruling their kingdom came from the myth of the death of Osiris at the hands of his brother, Seth. The subsequent contest between Osiris’s son Horus and Seth is a battle for kingship over the earth.
https://www.thegreatcoursesdaily.com/osiris-seth-horus-and-the-divine-origins-of-kingship/
It was recently revealed in the media that archaeologists had found a 2,000-year-old mummy with a gold tongue at an ancient Egyptian site in Alexandria. The discovery was made in one of 16 newly found burial shafts at Taposiris Magna, which means "tomb of Osiris". Intriguingly the excavation site where the mummy was found is also believed to be a potential site of Cleopatra's tomb. Archaeologists and explorers have been searching for the tomb of Cleopatra for hundreds of years without success, but could the tomb of the fabled queen of Egypt also be awaiting discovery at this site?
8,882 views Premiered 21 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
461K subscribers
https://youtu.be/-zq8iWut-Tw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.