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Eric Carroll | Dad Talk Today Podcast: Reawaken America Tour Dallas
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A fellow podcaster, Eric Carroll focuses specifically on the family unit - why is there an increase in fatherlessness in our nation? Having traveled to 43 states and interviewed over 300 legislatures, Eric Carroll is a man on a mission. A true patriot who is not only awake, but is truly speaking up and showing up!
To learn more about Eric Carroll, check out: dadtalktoday.com
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To learn more about Eric Carroll, check out: dadtalktoday.com
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Flyover Conservatives
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