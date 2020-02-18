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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ συγκλονιστικο ΑΣΑΝΤ η ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ που ΚΡΥΒΟΥΝ ΜΜΕ-ΚΑΝΑΛΙΑ για την ΣΥΡΙΑ
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198 views • February 18, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΟ με ΟΜΙΛΙΕΣ & ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΑ με ΟΛΗ την ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ για την ΣΥΡΙΑ τον ΧΑΒΕΖ ΛΑ ΑΣΑΝΤ & τον υιο του ΣΗΜΕΡΙΝΟ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ηγετη ΜΠΑΣΑΡ ΑΛ ΑΣΑΝΤ.Η ΑΠΑΤΗ & ΛΑΣΠΗ των ΜΜΕ & η στηριξη Αμερικανων-Ευρωπαιων στην ΙΣΛΑΜΙΚΗ ΑΔΕΛΦΟΤΗΤΑ των ΤΖΙΧΑΝΤΙΣΤΩΝ.
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