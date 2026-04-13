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ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Monday 4/13/26 • GAVIN MCINNES - News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
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TRUMP WARNS ANY IRANIAN SHIPS COMING CLOSE TO US BLOCKADE OF HORMUZ WILL BE “ELIMINATED!” PLUS, TRUMP-POPE FEUD ERUPTS OVER IRAN WAR, MUSK RAISES ALARM THAT A “SOROS ORGANIZATION” HAS TAKEN OVER HUNGARY! MUST-WATCH/SHARE

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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