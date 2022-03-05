The Trap is About to Be Sprung

The world government cannot control a nation if they do not have a central bank, and so when the United States was founded in 1776, the Rothschild family and other Jewish banking families in Europe knew that in order to capture this dynamic nation, they had to establish a central banking system. By 1791 the Congress had been convinced to establish a central bank and President George Washington signed the legislation and “The First Bank of America” was created with a 20 year charter.

Congress refused to extend the charter in 1811 and pressure was brought to bear on the legislators and a new bill was passed in 1816 that created “The Second Bank of America” with a 20 year charter. At the end of the 20 years Congress again refused to extend the charter and the bank converted into a private bank that lasted five years until it went bankrupt in 1841. The world government through its international Jewish bankers declared war on the United States in order to bring our nation under their financial control.

Here is a list of the different attacks on the United States:

The American Civil War (1861-1865)

The contraction of the U.S. economy (1866-1878)

The crash of the New York Stock Exchange in 1893 which became known as the “Panic of 1893.”

The crash of the New York Stock Exchange in 1907 when the market lost 50% of its value.

The creation of the Federal Reserve Banking system in 1913. World War I (1914-1918)

The 1929 stock market crash that swept the whole world into the Great Depression.

Adolf Hitler would never have taken power in Germany and the Soviet Union would have collapsed by 1950 without this worldwide depression.

World War II (1939-1945)

There have been a number of small wars: Korean War (1950-1953)

The failed invasion of Cuba in 1961 The Vietnam War from (1945-1975)

The invasion of Grenada in 1983

The Iran-Contra Affair (1983-1986)

The invasion of Panama in 1989

The Gulf War in 1990

The intervention in Bosnia in 1995

The invasion of Afghanistan 2001

The invasion of Iraq in 2003

But there were two events that forever changed the American landscape: The 1973 oil crisis that drove up the price of gasoline. The attacks on September 11, 2001 that made the U.S. into a police state. Today we still have freedom to preach the Gospel and go about our business but tomorrow it might not be there. How are you using your time?

Yours in Christ,

Pastor John S. Torell

4-10-2011

