© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Alarming "Side Effect" That Gives More Reason For Big Tech/Government Alliance
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • March 02, 2021
The governments as we know have been working overtime with big tech to censor truth. This story about a new side effect on women after taking the depop shot is exactly why they do!
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-enlists-social-media-suppress-vaccine-misinformation/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=711fe5d0-cb44-45eb-8f85-d5dba5495368
https://www.vaccines.news/2021-03-01-women-injected-covid-vaccines-symptoms-breast-cancer.html
https://www.fox13now.com/news/coronavirus/local-coronavirus-news/new-mammogram-guidelines-for-women-recently-vaccinated-for-covid-19
Check us on SubscribeStar and consider helping the show
https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
If you love the show and want to support our work find us on Patreon
https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Please feel free to email us as well at
[email protected]
If you want the audio only of the show find us here
https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Check us out on Rumble as well!
https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Find us on Odysee here!
https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/white-house-enlists-social-media-suppress-vaccine-misinformation/?utm_source=salsa&;eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=711fe5d0-cb44-45eb-8f85-d5dba5495368
https://www.vaccines.news/2021-03-01-women-injected-covid-vaccines-symptoms-breast-cancer.html
https://www.fox13now.com/news/coronavirus/local-coronavirus-news/new-mammogram-guidelines-for-women-recently-vaccinated-for-covid-19
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.