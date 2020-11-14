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Doctor Carrie Madej on The Sons of Liberty show discussing the Pure Evil Vaccine
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464 views • November 14, 2020
She is a huge wealth of knowledge about The Virus, The Vaccine, the politics, corruption, destruction ... and she is also a gifted communicator of that knowledge.
In the last few minutes she explains the whole package, and why we are being told to mask, social distance and destroy our society. She explains that the answer is for us to come together, support each other, unite as families, neighbors, communities, cultures and Turn Off Your Television that is selling this whole package.
In the last few minutes she explains the whole package, and why we are being told to mask, social distance and destroy our society. She explains that the answer is for us to come together, support each other, unite as families, neighbors, communities, cultures and Turn Off Your Television that is selling this whole package.
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