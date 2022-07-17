Ukrainian Air Plane Crash in Greece - According to Statement, Loaded with 11 Tons of NATO Weapons - 071722

Ukrainian Air Plane Crush.





In Greece, the plane of the Ukrainian company An-12 crashed.





A spokesman for the Greek Civil Protection Service said the plane could be carrying ammunition.





It is reported that the plane was flying from Serbia to Jordan, there were no passengers on board.

More:

11 tons of NATO weapons.





According to the statement of the Minister of Defense of Serbia, the Ukrainian An-12BK that crashed in Greece was transporting 11 tons of weapons and ammunition to Bangladesh, alf the eight people on board died.







