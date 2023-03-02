RECORD SNOW & DESPARATE PLEA FOR HELP!*MASSIVE BLACKOUT*CATASTROPHIC FLOODS*MU/LEMURIAN REMNANTS?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.rt.com/news/572315-argentina-blackout-fire-power-line/ https://twitter.com/YosemiteNPS/status/1630735377639120896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1630735377639120896%7Ctwgr%5E582b6f49ff22e49ba0ef9f3a917d309934b035cf%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fstrangesounds.org%2F2023%2F03%2Fyosemite-national-park-closed-indefinitely-after-buried-in-decades-old-snowfall-record-up-to-15-feet-deep-of-snow-after-recent-storms.html https://twitter.com/UCB_CSSL/status/1630969401104273409 https://twitter.com/NWSFlagstaff/status/1631278728289591296 https://twitter.com/euronews/status/1630496780134629376 https://twitter.com/DaveAtherton20/status/1630918229538349056 https://twitter.com/SirlinJohn/status/1631151414230523906 https://twitter.com/FirePhotoGirl/status/1631055699517263872 https://twitter.com/AP/status/1631172271225053186 https://watchers.news/2023/03/02/the-weekly-volcanic-activity-report-february-22-28-2023/ https://twitter.com/search?q=jupiter%20and%20venus&src=typeahead_click https://twitter.com/jfaherty/status/1630991543644438530 https://grahamhancock.com/gunung-padang-latest-hancock/ https://thecinemaholic.com/gunung-padang-where-is-it-located-how-old-is-it-how-to-get-there/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1631201539963404289 https://lensword.files.wordpress.com/2019/11/gunung-padang-site-from-a-far.jpg

