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Gubernatorial Candidate, Reinette Senum, speaks to the Nevada county assembly
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12 views • March 13, 2022
Reinette Senum addresses the Nevada county assembly on the night of March 2nd, 2022. Grass Valley, California.
Reinette outlines her campaign and explains the Seven Generations principle, as we seek together for the means to ensure peace and safety for posterity.
Reinette outlines her campaign and explains the Seven Generations principle, as we seek together for the means to ensure peace and safety for posterity.
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