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United in Hate
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32 views • June 10, 2021
Christian persecution is not limited to predominantly Muslim countries. Our community has experienced persecution even in the West, and the people persecuting us come from the most opposite beliefs: A husband and wife associated with the Aryan Nations (a White supremacist, Nazi organization), a Black Christian woman, and a Satanist have joined forces to make our lives more difficult as we sincerely try to obey Jesus.
What could possibly motivate these three total opposites to work together in persecuting true believers in Christ?
What could possibly motivate these three total opposites to work together in persecuting true believers in Christ?
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