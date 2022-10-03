"WHERE IS YOUR FAITH" - IS GOD ACTUALLY REAL TO YOU?

#FAITH #PRAYER #BIBLE(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

Now faith is the substance of what we hope for, the evidence of what we cannot see" (Hebrews 11:1) For we were saved in this hope, but hope that is seen is not hope; for why does one still hope for what he sees? But if we hope for what we do not see, we eagerly wait for it with PERSEVERANCE. (Romans 8:24- 25) IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO PLEASE GOD WITHOUT FAITH. (Hebrews 11:6) So then if we've asked once, and then sit back, never actively checking the ground or seed, never bothering to shield it (our hope, our faith) from the violent elements of Life that might destroy it, DO WE HAVE FAITH? Can we say we have faith if God looks in our heart and finds NO PROOF that we believe Him or trust His word? Many people worship worry more than God, they are MARRIED to fearfulness, stress, confusion, DOUBT, UNBELIEF, cowardice, anxiety and logic. They allow these things to rule them rather than taking up their sword [BIBLE] to battle those spiritual adversaries until they flee. Has God become nothing more than a trendy bumper sticker and Instagram meme, a little tag to show we belong to a club? Do you actually know how many fake Christians exist today, and how easy it is to be one and NOT KNOW? Are we actively working THE ROOT OF FAITH WITHIN US, WHICH IS TO TRUST GOD IS WHO HE SAYS HE IS AND WILL DO WHAT HE SAYS HE WILL DO? More to ponder, the Lord is speaking to His servant and you will hear it plain on The Master's Voice.



