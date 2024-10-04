MURSE BOY GRAHAM 👛 SIMPS FOR ISRAEL DURING THE HURRICANE HELENE DISASTER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lindsey Graham is a senator for South Carolina
Despite his state being destroyed by a hurricane he's more focused on Israel
Do you think it's just for the money or does Mossad have videos of him with a young boy?
My guess is it's the young boy
https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1842057231258308826
Lindsey Graham: “I’ve been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven’t slept much. But look what’s going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.”